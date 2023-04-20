Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights forward Adam Elliott nearing NRL return from prolonged injury saga

By Max McKinney
April 21 2023 - 7:00am
Knights forward Adam Elliott hopes to return against Parramatta next week after what will be a seven-game layoff he has labelled a lesson in injury management.

