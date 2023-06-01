Newcastle Herald
No.1 Sportsground to anchor Australian Country Championships in 2023-24 as Newcastle welcomes back national cricket carnival

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 1 2023 - 6:30pm
No.1 Sportsground will "anchor" the Australian Country Championships next summer with Newcastle to host the national cricket carnival for the first time in three decades.

