Abigail Roache knows her first NRLW pre-season is going to be tough.
And the Auckland 22-year-old cannot wait.
A cross-code talent and the younger sister of Manly NRL player Nathaniel Roache, the versatile back has been soaking up every moment since arriving in Newcastle after signing a two-year contract.
The opportunity came after a frustrating four-year period in which the Kiwi international wondered if she would ever play again.
"I done both my ACLs [Anterior Cruiciate Ligament], the right then my left, so I had to have ACL reconstructions a year apart, then I did my meniscus twice on my right after that, so I was out for four years," Roache said.
"I tried to come back after each injury but then would do something else. In 2021, I just thought I'm going to give it a break and focus on study.
"But then it was just a random message that I got from a friend and she asked did I want to come play league for a club back home. I said I'll just come and play for fun, then it slowly went to reps then I was fortunate enough to get the call-up for the Kiwi Ferns last year."
Roache made her international debut for New Zealand against Australia in the round stage of the Rugby League World Cup in England last November then played against the Jillaroos again in a 54-4 final loss.
"It was challenging, but it was such a good experience to get at the top level," Roache said.
"At that final, playing against Australia and just the calibre ... after the defeat it was kind of like a wake-up call that ignited a fire in me to know this is where I want to be. I want to be at that level.
"I got a call from [Knights coach] Ron [Griffiths] after the World Cup. He said he was interested and asked me what I wanted to achieve, my next goals in league. Everything he spoke about and what he represented as a person was everything that kind of reflected me as a person and what I wanted to get out of a team environment."
Roache arrived in Newcastle ready for the start of Knights pre-season training this week after a season for Chiefs Manawa in the New Zealand Super Rugby Aupiki competition.
Griffiths declared on Monday his squad were facing a "hard" seven-week pre-season as they prepared to defend their premiership in an expanded 10-team league.
That's fine with Roache, who has put a career in nursing on hold to pursue an NRLW career.
"I love the grind," Roache said. "I love putting in the work. When I was away for those four years, you miss it. So when you come back you're just so grateful.
"When you're training hard and you're chasing people and you're dying, you hate it in the moment but afterwards I'm just so grateful to be here. I just love the feeling.
"I just want to learn as much as I can, be a sponge and soak up all the experience around me and be the best player I can be at the end of it, and just be part of a family that the Knights are creating here."
The Knights open their NRLW season against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
