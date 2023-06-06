A group of seniors are proving age is just a number when it comes to racking up weights on the gym floor.
On a mission to remove the mentality of 'wrapping older people in cotton wool', Groundwork Fitness in Carrington, is providing a safe space for over-50s to build their bone density and muscle mass.
Ranging in ages from 58 to 81, you'll find gym-goers from all walks of life working on their mobility, including Ian Chalmers, 67, who is battling early onset dementia.
"It surprised me how much I enjoy attending the gym and how I'm visibly gaining strength and fitness," he said.
Under the guidance of gym owner and coach Karl Versteeg, the 'oldies' are learning technique and form on bench pressing, deadlifting and squatting.
"The general idea is that we teach the four big lifts - we do squats, deadlifts, overhead press and bench presses, so when the person gets confident in that, they can do it by themselves," he said.
Di Hawthorne, 74, says as an older person it's assumed you aren't capable of lifting heavy items.
"Some people think we're only capable of lifting tiny weights like a can of beans. We need a few safeguards but not cotton wool," she said.
Lois Thomson, 77, said before joining Groundwork Fitness, the only weighted lifting she had done was carrying her grandchildren.
"I never thought at 77 I would or could lift a 50kg deadlift after a few months of training," she said.
To help the seniors feel more comfortable at the gym, Mr Versteeg wanted to remove the 'gym stigma' and have a space with no loud music, no mirrors and no machines.
"It's a comfortable space to train," he said.
Gym member Tim Roberts, 77, said he was enrolled at a local gym previously and felt "out of place".
"I wanted to maintain the muscles in my arms and shoulders as I was getting weaker as I got older but felt very out of place with all the mirrors and the muscle bound guys moving from machine to machine, but now I've found Groundwork Fitness," he said.
Peter Tilley, also 77, received a gift voucher at Christmas for Groundwork Fitness and said it took some time to get through the front door.
"It took some time to develop enough courage to actually attend, having been to gyms as a younger person I was aware of the egos and competitive atmospheres that predominate.
"But it was most surprising - the friendly, co-operative response from the other people exercising, and the utmost professionalism shown by KarI, I feel comfortable at Groundwork," he said.
Kate Cousins, 60, said she nervously procrastinated her first visit to the gym.
"I guess I thought I was a bit too old to start weight training. Now I train with people of all ages and fitness levels, and we are committed to actively ageing well," she said,
With osteoporosis affecting one in three over-50s, Mr Versteeg said the general idea of his gym was to improve seniors' quality of life.
"There is nothing like this out there for them. By lifting heavy weights it will help their posture, walking and strength," he said.
"Hopefully we can change the whole culture out there and stop wrapping seniors in cotton wool."
Mr Versteeg takes pride in coaching his clients and says it's rewarding to see their improvement.
"I love the fact that it's helping people with their everyday lives, when you hear someone say that it's easier for them to walk upstairs or for them to peg their washing out," he said.
"I was surprised and thrilled in the increase in my strength, which then helps in all my other activities," Jen Williams, 72, said.
Mr Versteeg said that as people aged it was important to keep their skeletal system and central nervous system strong.
"It's sad to see the mentality that older populations and special populations like myself with cerebral palsy, can't get under a barbell but we can.
"Exercises can be regressed or progressed," he said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
