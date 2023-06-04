Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brandon Stephen Kennedy-Jones and Brendan Cannard jailed for rural crime spree in Upper Hunter

SR
By Sam Rigney
June 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the firearms seized by police after the arrest of two young men who had been on a months-long rural crime spree in the Upper Hunter. Brandon Stephen Kennedy-Jones was on Friday jailed for at least four years.
Some of the firearms seized by police after the arrest of two young men who had been on a months-long rural crime spree in the Upper Hunter. Brandon Stephen Kennedy-Jones was on Friday jailed for at least four years.

A YOUNG man who along with his "best mate" went on a months-long rural crime spree in the Upper Hunter - setting fire to structures, breaking into homes to steal firearms and committing a terrifying armed robbery - was scared of his partner-in-crime who he said would bash him when he tried to end their friendship, Newcastle District Court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.