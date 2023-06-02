Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

Mark and Kirralee Hughes launch latest beanies for brain cancer campaign for foundation

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark Hughes will return to Mount Everest this year in his latest bold effort to raise money for his brain cancer foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.