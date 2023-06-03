Newcastle Herald
'Babuza Wisdom' carrier ship banned from Australia when it leaves Port of Newcastle

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
Updated June 3 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 10:30am
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier that was scheduled to depart the Port of Newcastle in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 4, has been banned from re-entering Australia for 90 days after inspectors discovered a litany of critical defects about the vessel when it arrived in Geelong in the last few days.

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

