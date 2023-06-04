AFTER the news McDonald's would close its restaurants at the M1 twin servos caused a McFlurry across the state, fuel and convenience chain OTR has revealed its plans for a $50 million rival stop just down the road.
The company has released a render of its Cooranbong 24-hour twin service station project, which is expected to offer weary travellers the choice between McDonald's, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Taco Bell.
"OTR is pleased to have council approval to commence construction of the M1 twin service station development at Cooranbong, works on this exciting development are expected to commence early quarter three, 2023," an OTR spokeswoman said.
"The fuel is yet to be confirmed, and it is anticipated that McDonald's, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Taco Bell food outlets will be on offer."
Construction at Cooranbong is expected to begin between July and September this year.
Each side is expected to have more than 150 car parks with bus, trailer and truck parking also available.
Lake Macquarie City Council approved the development in March, 2022.
News the McDonald's restaurants at the Wyong twin servos would close in mid-July and early 2024 respectively shocked commuters who rely on the pit stop for a serve of McHappiness between Sydney and Newcastle.
A McDonald's spokeswoman told the Newcastle Herald previously that its lease had expired at Wyong.
Ampol, which owns the north and southbound locations confirmed the two McDonald's restaurants would be replaced by Hungry Jacks.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.