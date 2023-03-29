Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

PRD head office launches inquiry into Mark Kentwell's real estate franchise PRD Presence Newcastle

Donna Page
By Donna Page
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-founder and director of PRD Presence Newcastle Mark Kentwell. Picture: Facebook
Co-founder and director of PRD Presence Newcastle Mark Kentwell. Picture: Facebook

LESS than a week after it presented the office of the year award to Mark Kentwell's Newcastle-based agency, PRD Real Estate's headquarters has launched an investigation into the franchise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.