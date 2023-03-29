Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

43 venues offering a $25 food and drink meal during April in Newcastle for Newcastle Food Month

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
March 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try a new dining venue for a $25 Plate Date during Newcastle Food Month, such as Ape Yakitori Bar in Honeysuckle. Picture by Simone De Peak
Try a new dining venue for a $25 Plate Date during Newcastle Food Month, such as Ape Yakitori Bar in Honeysuckle. Picture by Simone De Peak

One of the favourite features of Newcastle Food Month is its list of specials. Forty-four venues are offering a special food dish with a drink for $25 throughout April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.