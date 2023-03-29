Newcastle Herald
Road spikes halt New Lambton Heights pursuit, accused driver refused bail

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
A man accused of leading police on a pursuit through New Lambton Heights on Wednesday morning that only came to a halt when officers used road spikes has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.

