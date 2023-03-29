Road spikes halt New Lambton Heights pursuit, accused driver refused bail

A man accused of leading police on a pursuit through New Lambton Heights on Wednesday morning that only came to a halt when officers used road spikes has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Corey Kelly-Way, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with five offences, including police pursuit, driving a stolen car and receiving stolen property outside of NSW.
He did not enter any pleas, but made a failed bid to be released on conditional bail.
The matter was adjourned until next month.
Police said they were patrolling Lookout Road at New Lambton Heights about 12.30am on Wednesday when they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.
When the car failed to stop, police launched a pursuit that they had to terminate a short time later due to safety concerns. Police used road spikes in Kotara and the car came to a stop.
Mr Kelly-Way and a 41-year-old woman, Cynthia Joy Laws, were arrested and later charged at Waratah police station.
Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.