The National's Dave Layzell has declared victory in the hard-fought seat of Upper Hunter.
Electoral Commission staff worked until 9pm on Tuesday to finalise the counting of about 6500 votes cast at the Singleton pre-poll booth.
Mr Layzell lost the booth by 587 votes to Labor's Peree Watson on a two-party preferred basis.
However, he won the Scone pre-poll booth and said he was confident of winning the Gloucester and Dungog pre-polls.
The results mean Mr Layzell will extend his lead of 948 votes from earlier in the day.
Labor is yet to concede in the seat and Ms Watson could not be contacted for comment last night.
Mr Layzell, who was elected as the Upper Hunter MP in the 2021 byelection, thanked the electorate for its support.
"I'm thankful to the people of the Upper Hunter for their confidence and for giving me another opportunity to represent them," he said.
"I'm still a relative newbie at this but the electorate has seen enough of me and have asked me to keep doing the work that I have started. It's a great honour."
A 2022 redistribution meant the Nationals lost a chunk of their traditional rural Upper Hunter heartland and acquired several Maitland suburbs. The party's margin was reduced to 0.5 per cent, making it one of the state's most marginal seats.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
