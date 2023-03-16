Newcastle Herald


New Maitland-Newcastle Bishop Michael Kennedy on his plans for the diocese and why Catholic church abuse is not historical

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
March 17 2023
Bishop Michael Kennedy at the diocesan buildings in Newcastle west yesterday. Picture by Marina Neil

BISHOP Michael Robert Kennedy is due to formally start his duties as the 10th Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle, with an installation mass at 6pm today at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at Newcastle West.

