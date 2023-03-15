Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lifeline marks 60th birthday with call for more volunteers and funding, amid a mental health crisis

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lifeline will mark its 60th birthday on Thursday at a time when the crisis support service has never been more needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.