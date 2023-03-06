The rising cost of living has been linked to reports of "record" calls for help to the mental health support service Lifeline in January.
The service reported Monday that calls for help relating to financial stress and homelessness increased by half in the six months between August last year and January inclusive, while Lifeline's face-to-face centres similarly reported a significant spike in calls for help with money and food distribution.
Lifeline's Hunter boss, Rob Sams, who also volunteers as a phone line crisis support worker said the cost of living was hitting Hunter residents hard.
Calls for help were up 25 per cent on numbers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The service's chief research officer, De Anna Brooks, said money-related stressors were linked to mental ill health and pointed to evidence suggesting people can experience distress and suicidal thoughts when facing financial uncertainty.
Lifeline has urged anyone who might be feeling overwhelmed, or who knows someone who is, to connect with the free service on 13 11 14 or online via lifeline.org.au.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
