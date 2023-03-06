Police look for driver involved in Whitebridge road rage attack

A case of road rage at Lake Macquarie last month, during which a man was allegedly assaulted, has sparked a renewed call for help from police this week.
Officers were called to Dudley Road at Whitebridge about 6.30pm on February 15 after reports a male driver had allegedly assaulted a 54-year-old man who was driving another vehicle - a Lexus hatchback.
Police established a crime scene and said in a statement on Monday their investigation was ongoing.
They are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage that could help with their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The alleged attacker is described as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of tanned Caucasian appearance and with a solid build.
