Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Cessnock tip killer Adam Bidner's stunning reversal in middle of murder trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH: Specialist police at Cessnock Waste Management Centre in July, 2020. Adam Andrew Bidner on Monday pleaded guilty to murder over the death of Shane Mears.

In a stunning reversal only a few days into his trial, Adam Bidner on Monday morning pleaded guilty to murder over the Cessnock tip death of a rival scrap metal scavenger, admitting he was the man behind the wheel of a four-wheel-drive that ran over 54-year-old Shane Mears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.