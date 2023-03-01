Newcastle Herald
'I'm going to end you Mearsey': jury told of accused Cessnock tip killer's threat

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
SEARCH: Specialist police at Cessnock Waste Management Centre in July, 2020. Adam Andrew Bidner is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court accused of murdering Shane Mears by running him over at the tip.

Adam Bidner, accused of murdering rival scrap metal scavenger Shane Mears when he ran him down from behind in the Cessnock tip in 2020, had allegedly threatened the 54-year-old a day earlier, telling him: "I'm going to end you Mearsey and you won't even see it coming", a jury has been told.

