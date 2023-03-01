Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Security guard allegedly assaulted with schooner glass at Maitland hotel

Updated March 1 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland courthouse. File picture

A MAN has been charged over an incident where a security guard copped a schooner glass to the head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.