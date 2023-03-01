A MAN has been charged over an incident where a security guard copped a schooner glass to the head.
About 8.30pm Tuesday Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to a licensed premises on High Street, Maitland to reports of an assault.
Police were told that a security officer had asked a patron to leave the premises before the man allegedly struck the face of the 38-year-old male security guard with a schooner glass.
The guard was transported to Maitland Hospital for treatment to a wound on his head.
A 41-year-old Maitland man was arrested at the scene and taken to Raymond Terrace police station, where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday.
