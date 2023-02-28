Only hours after they said a final farewell to their young child, Carly and Tresne Middleton were robbed while they slept at home.
In the early hours of Friday morning, someone broke into their car and stole money before trying to get inside the couple's house.
On Thursday, they had held a funeral service for their 20-month-old daughter Poppy Grace, who lost her battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on February 16 - a fight that began when she was 11 weeks old.
CCTV footage shows a young man climbing over a brick fence at the Broadmeadow home at about 3.30am, before walking into the rear courtyard with his hand covering his face.
He is depicted approaching the house before leaving the scene.
The heartless robbery has been reported to police and CCTV footage - which clearly shows the young man's face - given to investigators.
"We have had family staying with us since [the robbery] because we just feel so rattled," Carly told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday.
"We miss our Poppy Grace so, so, so much. After living in hospital and having nurses in our room multiple times a night our home feels very lonely and quiet."
The Herald previously reported that many people were following the journey of inspirational little Poppy on social media.
Since her passing, Carly and Tresne - who were contestants on My Kitchen Rules in 2014 - have been vocal in their call for people to continue donating blood to help those battling insidious diseases like leukaemia.
People can donate blood in Poppy's name as part of the Poppy Grace Lifeblood group - which last year was ranked third in Newcastle behind RAAF Williamtown and the University of Newcastle.
"Poppy's story brought to light the challenges faced by children with cancer and their families," they said last week.
"Oncology parents band together so tightly because we understand the heartache that rears its head daily. The one thing we all have in common is that our kids need blood - your blood."
