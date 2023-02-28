Newcastle Herald
Poppy Grace Middleton's grieving parents Carly and Tresne robbed at Broadmeadow home hours after the 20-month-old's funeral

By Nick Bielby
February 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Poppy Grace Middleton with her parents Carly and Tresne at home in Broadmeadow in late 2021. Picture by Simon McCarthy

Only hours after they said a final farewell to their young child, Carly and Tresne Middleton were robbed while they slept at home.

