MINING company Centennial Coal has acknowledged an unlicensed discharge of water from its Newstan colliery near Fassifern, after what it described as "unprecedented heavy rains" last week.
Centennial said the discharge occurred between about noon and 3.30pm last Wednesday, and it was immediately reported to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
"Centennial has been complying with the EPA since this event," a spokesperson said.
The Newcastle Herald was alerted by Fassifern resident Callan Delaney, who said the discharge into LT Creek severely darkened the water there, and was still visible in Lake Macquarie on the western side of the Fennell Bay Bridge for "days afterwards". Mr Delaney said he had worked in the coal industry himself, believed it needed to be brought to public attention.
"Last Wednesday I went into the backyard and saw the creek had turned black," Mr Delaney said.
"In the four years I have lived on the creek I have not seen it that dark. We did have 150mm of rain on that day, but I don't believe this has been the only discharge.
"After hearing from other residents on the creek and seeing the black sediment on the mangroves I reported the situation to the EPA on the Friday.
"The EPA sent someone out that day and I showed them around. LT Creek is a popular recreation spot. Boats, kayaks, swimmers, school groups and the residents all use it. The amount of sediment building up in the creek is limiting the way boats can navigate the creek, and there's an ever-growing layer of black mud.
"Lake Macquarie is well-known as the biggest saltwater lake in the southern hemisphere, and we should be doing everything we can as a community to preserve it in the best possible state, both for the lake itself and the future generations who will live here."
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper, who was alerted by Mr Delaney, said such spills "were once more common" and there were "legacy problems that need fixing".
An EPA spokesperson said water samples had been taken and the authority was working with Centennial to find the source and cause of the discharge.
Centennial is seeking an extension of Newstan, as reported yesterday.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
