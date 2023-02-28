Newcastle Herald
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos pleads not guilty, will face trial

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has pleaded not guilty to drug supply and child sexual abuse offences and will face a trial in NSW District Court.

