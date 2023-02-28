Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos pleads not guilty, will face trial

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has pleaded not guilty to drug supply and child sexual abuse offences and will face a trial in NSW District Court.
The 65-year-old was arraigned in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday with a jury expected to be empanelled for an estimated four-week trial on Wednesday.
The offences Mr Orkopoulos will face trial over allegedly occurred between 1993 and 2003.
He is accused of supplying cannabis and committing a number of sexual offences against four boys in Caves Beach, Swansea and Belmont.
Mr Orkopoulos was the state member for Swansea from March 1999 until November 2006.
He is facing eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, eight counts of indecent assault, and 11 counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16.
He is also accused of perverting the course of justice, allegedly having one complainant sign a statement to retract an allegation.
"Not guilty," Mr Orkopoulos told the court 28 times on Tuesday morning.
The trial is expected to last up to four weeks with a jury of 15 people.
