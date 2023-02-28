Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cessnock District Rescue Squad save tiny puppy from behind Cliftleigh water tank

March 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PUPPY has been rescued after he became stuck between and tank and a hard place on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.