NSW Treasurer Matt Kean refuses to rule out buying back Eraring power station

By Phoebe Loomes and Duncan Murray
Updated March 6 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:09am
Privatisation fight reignites after Eraring buy-back left on the table

The stoush over privatisation continues on the NSW election trail as Labor says energy users are paying the price after the government sold off critical infrastructure.

