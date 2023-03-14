Newcastle Herald
Four people charged after pursuit in Hunter ended with man allegedly pulling knife on police

Updated March 15 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:19am
Man allegedly pulled knife on police after Hunter pursuit

Four people have been charged with a combined 43 offences - including assaulting police and producing a weapon to avoid apprehension - following an alleged pursuit through the Hunter on Tuesday.

