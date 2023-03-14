Man allegedly pulled knife on police after Hunter pursuit

Four people have been charged with a combined 43 offences - including assaulting police and producing a weapon to avoid apprehension - following an alleged pursuit through the Hunter on Tuesday.
Police allege one of the men involved pulled a knife on officers trying to arrest him after the chase.
Highway patrol officers were patrolling the Pokolbin area about 9am when they detected a Toyota Hilux allegedly travelling at high speed on Broke Road.
When the Toyota failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated through Wollombi township with road spikes successfully deployed at Paynes Crossing.
The vehicle stopped at a nearby property and the four occupants fled before allegedly stealing a Nissan ute parked nearby and driving off.
A short time later, police again deployed road spikes, stopping the Nissan near bushland at Sweetmans Creek, where the four occupants fled.
Following an extensive foot pursuit, a 37-year-old woman and three men - aged 26, 41 and 44 - were arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The 37-year-old woman was charged with 23 offences, including break enter and steal, assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, aggravated take/drive motor vehicle in company, two counts of use weapon to avoid lawful detention, three counts of resist arrest, and two counts of assault police.
The 41-year-old man was charged with 11 offences, including aggravated take/drive motor vehicle in company, resist arrest, assault police in execution of duty, and three counts of use weapon to avoid lawful detention.
The 44-year-old man was charged with breach of bail, two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, and resist police.
The 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, resist police, possess prohibited drug and possess offensive implement.
Police will allege in court the 41-year-old produced a knife and threatened police attempting to arrest him and the 37-year-old woman during the foot pursuit.
All four were refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday.
