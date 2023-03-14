Best in years: Hunter Valley 2023 vintage '10 out of 10' as harvest wraps up

Bruce Tyrrell was able to assemble a team of 80 mostly young Europeans and Brokenwood senior winemaker Stuart Hordern had a full complement of backpackers, casual pickers and, for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, volunteers from Brokenwood wine club. The Brokenwood vintage workers continued the tradition of marking vintage's end at Get Your Hands Dirty Day by jumping in a vat of grapes and foot-crushing them.