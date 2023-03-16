Newcastle Herald
VIDEO: Teenager who twice stabbed man during ugly brawl to learn fate next month

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 16 2023
A TEENAGER who was handed a knife during an ugly street brawl in Newcastle West and promptly used it to twice stab a man in the chest will learn his fate next month.

Sam Rigney

