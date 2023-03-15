Newcastle Herald
Newcastle conferences in October: Australian Regional Tourism, Planning Institute of Australia locked in

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:22am
Two conferences, $1.6 million: Newcastle wins lucrative events

TOURISM operators and town planners are expected to put $1.6 million into Newcastle's visitor economy after City of Newcastle won hosting rights for two conferences in October.

