Two conferences, $1.6 million: Newcastle wins lucrative events

TOURISM operators and town planners are expected to put $1.6 million into Newcastle's visitor economy after City of Newcastle won hosting rights for two conferences in October.
The council on Thursday announced it had successfully bid on the Australian Regional Tourism convention, which will run at City Hall from October 10 to 12.
A few weeks later the Planning Institute of Australia's regional conference will arrive in town, running October 19 to 21.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said capturing more of the lucrative business events market was a focus for the council, given the events put $10.4 billion into the state prior to the pandemic.
"Securing both business events is welcome news for our city, with business events proven to be a significant contributor to Newcastle's visitor economy, boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors," Cr Nelmes said.
"These two events, which are expected to generate approximately 3000 room nights for local hotels and deliver more than $1.6 million in economic benefit, are the latest in a long list of major conferences headed to Newcastle this year to reinvigorate the local business events sector following several COVID-impacted years.
Cr Nelmes said the city's conferencing and meeting facilities were world-class, and boosted with accommodation options that in recent years had expanded to include the luxury Kingsley and QT hotels.
"Newcastle's potential to host future large-scale international events is just gearing up with a major expansion of Newcastle Airport underway to enable direct flights between Newcastle and destinations in Asia, the Middle East and the Americas," Cr Nelmes said.
"Of the 5.1 million visitors welcomed to Newcastle in 2019, business travellers represented 22 per cent of both domestic and international overnight stays, with hotel occupancy levels consistently averaging 80 per cent mid-week."
Australian Regional Tourism chair Coralie Bell said the convention doubled as an exciting chance to highlight Newcastle's credentials for cultural tourism.
"Newcastle is renowned for its innovative and creative community and vibrant cultural history whilst the City's evolution as an events city has stepped up a notch recently with various major events being secured, providing immediate and ongoing benefit for the community and the economy, with greater visitation and investment outcomes," Ms Bell said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.