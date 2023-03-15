Newcastle Herald
Tim Owen spruiks for Newcastle but Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy says 'no decision' made on east coast AUKUS base

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 16 2023 - 5:00am
The Virginia class submarine USS Mississippi at fleet base west coast, Rockingham, Western Australia, in November last year. Picture from US Navy

SHORTLAND MP and Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy says no decision has been made on the location of an east coast AUKUS subs base despite Premier Dominic Perrottet's lobbying for Port Kembla.

