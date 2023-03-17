The Newcastle Knights are facing the prospect of losing last season's premiership-winning NRLW co-captain Millie Boyle.
Reports emerged on Friday linking Boyle to the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Herald understands the Knights are resigned to the prop playing elsewhere in the upcoming 2023 season.
The 24-year-old's potential defection is somewhat of a shock given her partner Adam Elliott plays for Newcastle's NRL side.
Boyle only joined the Knights ahead of last season and led the club to its maiden title.
However with all NRLW players only on one-season contracts last year, the Knights were always a chance to be raided ahead of this season.
The protracted negotiations between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association over a collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) has not helped their cause.
Four expansion sides - the Tigers, Sharks, Cowboys and Raiders - are also entering the competition in 2023.
Boyle is also working in a number of areas off the field, including commentating for the Nine Network, free-to-air broadcaster of the NRLW and NRL.
No contract or formal agreement can be signed between a player and club until the league's dedicated contracting window opens.
That is expected to occur in coming weeks once the CBA is finalised.
Boyle's management has been contacted for comment.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
