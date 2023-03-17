Former Newcastle Knights flyer Jake Mamo has retired from professional rugby league due to repeat concussions and other injuries.
Mamo, who has been in Super League since 2017 after making 29 NRL appearances for the Knights, made the call to hang up the boots after suffering a back injury in Castleford's round-two loss to St Helens last month.
"There were a lot of factors that came into the decision. The main one being I've suffered too many head knocks and injuries," Mamo said.
"I suffered a bad back injury in my last game ... and I couldn't move for three days. I thought ... I never want to feel like that ever again.
"Rugby league has given me a lot and ... the chance to move over here to the UK.
"I've had good relationships with fans at all the clubs I've been at and that is going to be the thing I miss the most."
A Central Coast product, Mamo played juniors for Ourimbah-Wyoming Magpies, St Edwards Bears and The Entrance Tigers.
He debuted for the Knights in round 7, 2014, and a fortnight later became the first player to bag a hat-trick in an under-20s Origin match.
A speedy outside-back, Mamo scored 55 tries in 91 Super League games and 11 in the NRL.
He also played for Huddersfield, Warrington and Widnes.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
