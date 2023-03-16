Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Stephen Bromhead: NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole leads tributes to Myall Lakes MP

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:31am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Bromhead.

MYALLS Lakes Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead has been remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system after his death on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.