MYALLS Lakes Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead has been remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system after his death on Thursday.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole on Friday confirmed Mr Bromhead's passing, paying tribute to the long-time Myall Lakes MP and describing him as one of the area's most passionate advocates.
In November Mr Bromhead told NBN News he had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or asbestosis "and from that now I've got, it's almost like a form of cancer".
The 65-year-old, who worked as a nurse, detective and lawyer before joining politics, was elected to the seat for three consecutive terms. He and wife Sue have seven children.
"Yesterday I lost a colleague and a mate," Mr Toole said.
"It's testament to the character of Brommy that when it came time to say his goodbyes to the Parliament last year that rather than just list his many achievements, he used it to say thank you for the privilege of being able to serve.
"He set a shining example as a Nationals MP of someone who fought passionately for what mattered to his community and when that fight was won, went straight into battle on the next issue."
Mr Bromhead entered parliament in 2011, representing his seat including Bulahdelah for 12 years.
During that time he served as Nationals whip, parliamentary secretary for regional transport and roads as well as parliamentary secretary for regional housing.
"On behalf of the NSW Nationals, I send my deepest sympathies to Stephen's wife Sue and his family. Thank you for sharing him with us for so many years," Mr Toole said.
Mr Bromhead posted a statement last August declaring he would retire from parliament at the next election due to health reasons, and in February he was granted a leave of absence from parliament.
"Last but not least, I thank my family and wife Sue for being by my side during this proud time of my life," Mr Bromhead said in August's statement.
"I believe I will step down having left the Myall Lakes in a far stronger position than when I took office in 2011, but now it is time for me to turn my focus to my family after a difficult few months with my health."
Premier Dominic Perrottet on Friday said Mr Bromhead's death "comes just 10 days before what would have been the 12-year anniversary of his election as the member for Myall Lakes".
"When Stephen first shared the news of his diagnosis, it came as a huge shock to all of us," Mr Perrottet said. "Stephen was a highly respected and valued member of Parliament. In the party-room and in the chamber, he always brought colour and life
"Stephen's grace and strength over the past year has been an inspiration to so many, and I know he has served as an extraordinary mentor to many Nationals members and to his staff over that time and throughout his career."
"Given his early career in health, it is fitting that Stephen's great legacy can be seen in the major upgrades to health facilities he delivered for his community, among many other important achievements."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.