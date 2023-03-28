Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Have Your Say

Editorial: Nail-biting for Labor Party wait as the Chris Minns era begins in NSW

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns.
NSW Premier Chris Minns.

As Chris Minns was sworn in as the 47th premier of NSW on Tuesday, Labor's hopes for a majority government were fading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.