Millie Boyle has made her first appearance in a Roosters jersey, playing for the club's NSW Women's Premiership side against some of her old Newcastle Knights teammates on Monday night.
Boyle, who led the Knights to their maiden NRLW title last year, all but confirmed her move to the Sydney club for the 2023 NRLW season by playing for the Central Coast Roosters at Cessnock Sportsground.
The former Knights co-captain was a late inclusion for the round-eight game and started from the bench.
She entered the contest after 18 minutes and helped the Roosters come from 10 points down to claim a 20-10 victory.
The match drew a crowd of a few hundred supporters with a host of last season's NRLW squad lining up for Newcastle.
The likes of halfback Jesse Southwell, hooker Olivia Higgins and World Cup representatives Yasmin Clydsdale and Shanice Parker all featured.
With just three rounds left to play in the state competition's regular season, more big-name players are likely to feature over coming weeks in preparation for the NRLW, which is expected to start in July.
The Knights face a challenge to make the finals. After three wins and four losses, they are in seventh position - equal with sixth-placed Cronulla on eight points.
The Roosters, with 12 points, lead the competition.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
