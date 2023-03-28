Newcastle Herald
Former Knights NRLW skipper Millie Boyle makes Roosters debut in NSW Women's Premiership

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
Millie Boyle has made her first appearance in a Roosters jersey, playing for the club's NSW Women's Premiership side against some of her old Newcastle Knights teammates on Monday night.

