Voting continued at a snail's pace in the crucial seat of Upper Hunter on Tuesday.
The electoral commission's website remained unchanged during the day even though candidates were assured that counting had begun on votes cast at the Singleton pre-poll booth.
The National's Dave Layzell was still 948 votes ahead of Labor's Peree Watson at 4pm
On a two party preferred basis, the Nationals had 52.5 per cent of the two-party preferred vote with 48.2 per cent of the vote counted.
Upper Hunter is not included in the six seats that are classified as 'too close to call' because the National's swing is currently above 2 per cent.
Despite that, both major parties acknowledge that the 6500 votes in the Singleton pre-poll booth will determine the outcome of the seat.
It is one of seven seats that remain undecided.
Its significance in the overall election outcome comes despite the fact that it was mostly overlooked by the leaders of both major parties during the campaign.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
