EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a fatal crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway on Monday.
Police and paramedics were called to the car crash at about 10.30am at Lenaghan, just near Beresfield. Police have confirmed that one person died at the scene.
"Emergency services were called following reports that a vehicle had rolled," a statement from NSW Police said.
"Police have been told a vehicle had rolled before hitting a tree. Paramedics attended and treated the driver, however, they were pronounced deceased at the scene."
All southbound lanes were closed to motorists for several hours on the M1 near Black Hill Road.
Traffic was being diverted via John Renshaw Drive and the Hunter Expressway to rejoin the motorway.
Newcastle police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
It comes as a deluge of rain hit the Hunter on Monday morning. There were more than 80 calls for help to NSW SES, but a thunderstorm warning issued at 9am was later cancelled for the region.
