Gutsy Newcastle Knights end lean run at home with 24-14 victory against Canberra Raiders

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:58pm
Newcastle celebrate Tyson Frizell's try. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights provided their loyal fans with a long-overdue home win to celebrate after a courageous 24-14 triumph against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

