Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Versatile Newcastle Jets player Lauren Allan is out for impact in her 50th A-League Women appearance against Wellington Phoenix at No.2 Sportsground on March 25, 2023

By Renee Valentine
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home-grown Jets player Lauren Allan has entrenched herself in Newcastle's starting line-up this season and is eyeing a 50th national league appearance on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lauren Allan went into her fourth season of A-League Women determined to score more goals than she had previously and to become a permanent fixture in the Newcastle Jets starting side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.