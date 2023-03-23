Lauren Allan went into her fourth season of A-League Women determined to score more goals than she had previously and to become a permanent fixture in the Newcastle Jets starting side.
The home-grown 26-year-old has done both while also proving to be one of the squad's most reliable players.
After being a bit-part player in three previous campaigns, Allan is one of four Jets to have started in all 16 games this season, along with Cassidy Davis, Lucy Johnson and Cannon Clough.
The tireless forward, who has also been deployed at fullback when needed, is now eyeing her 50th national league appearance when Newcastle host Wellington at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday in their last home game of 2022-23.
Allan hopes to mark the occasion with a crucial win for the Jets, who are in a battle for the wooden spoon with Phoenix, and by increasing her goal tally.
The radiographer, who juggles shift work with being an elite athlete, is currently the club's equal-leading scorer for the season with Tara Andrews and American Sarah Griffith, who has returned to the United States for their domestic season.
All three have found the back of the net four times.
"I really had no idea it was coming up," Allan said of the looming milestone moment.
"It's pretty cool. I've started every game this season so it's a good season individually to have my 50th in.
"This year I've had a really solid season and grown into more of a senior role and gained more confidence in myself that I should be in that starting 11. It's been good.
"Individually, I'm tied with Tars and Sarah for leading goalscorer, so that would be nice if I could get another one in. But if not, four is the most I've scored in a season so that was something that I did want to do this season, just continually get better."
Newcastle are second-last in 10th position with 11 points from 16 outings to be two points ahead of Wellington (nine points).
A win on Saturday would not only prove a confidence boost as the Jets eye finals-bound Sydney in their final game of the season on April 2, it would also open up a five-point buffer on Phoenix, who have a game in hand over Newcastle.
"Collectively as a team, we just want to go out there and play for the club but also for ourselves, and show everyone that we are turning up and trying every week," Allan said.
"We want to get the six points, especially playing against Wellington - it's a pretty important game for us. We have to win."
Allan hopes to be part of coach Gary van Egmond's plans next season, when the competition expands to 12 teams and a full home-and-away format.
Meanwhile, Newcastle pair Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler have been named in a 21-player Matildas squad to play Scotland (April 7) and England (April 11) in London friendlies next month as they continue preparations to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup in July-August this year.
