Captain-coach Emma Stanbury says there is no way she could take anyone's place in Mid Coast's starting side this weekend after a gutsy performance against NPLW Northern NSW big guns Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.
Olympic are tipped to be premiership contenders.
But a young Mid Coast side had their experienced counterparts on the back foot for almost 30 minutes in Taree after taking a 1-0 lead through Marissa Masterantonio in the second minute of play.
Last year's beaten grand finalists were up 2-1 by half-time but the game remained tight until the scoreline blew out to 4-1 with Olympic goals in the 87th minute then stoppage time.
Stanbury nervously watched the whole thing unfold from the sidelines.
The former national league player was serving a one-match suspension.
"It was such an amazing performance," Stanbury said.
"Those girls have earned themselves a starting 11 position. I am going to bench myself. There's no way I could not give one of those girls a starting opportunity next week."
It has been a tough start for Mid Coast, who lost 5-0 to Adamstown in round one then played half a game with just 10 when defeated 5-1 by Magic in round two.
"From what I've seen, [Olympic] are the top team," Stanbury said.
"I keep saying it to the girls each week that it might be hard to have these teams first up, but they know what the level is at now. They're starting to get the belief, which is exciting."
Mid Coast play Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. Azzurri have beaten Maitland (2-1), New Lambton (3-0) and Warners Bay (15-0) to start the season unbeaten.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.