Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Exclusive

Newcastle Basketball $30 million regional basketball stadium plan moved from Lake Macquarie to Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the proposed new basketball stadium at Broadmeadow.

A $30 million, 12-court basketball stadium is in the works for Newcastle in a shift from plans to build the facility in Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.