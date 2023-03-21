A $30 million, 12-court basketball stadium is in the works for Newcastle in a shift from plans to build the facility in Lake Macquarie.
Newcastle Basketball, City of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper will on Wednesday announce the stadium proposal to be built opposite McDonald Jones Stadium in Broadmeadow. It would replace Newcastle Basketball's ageing Young Road facility.
Mr Piper helped secure $25 million from the NSW government in 2019 for a 10-court complex at Hillsborough, but the proposal was refused in May last year by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel, which said the site was not suitable for the "scale and intensity" of the stadium.
Mr Piper has again stepped in to obtain another $5 million from the state government for the new proposal to cover increased construction costs.
The regional-level, indoor facility will be built in two stages. Stage one will include up to eight courts, and stage two will be the remainder including a show court for 2,000 spectators to allow for high-level matches.
While the proposal is not part of the Hunter Park project in Broadmeadow, it would complement and sit alongside a future sporting and entertainment precinct.
Independent Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said the facility would be a major boost for basketball in the region.
"I'm really glad the government has agreed to this extra funding and I'm hopeful that Labor will match it," Mr Piper said.
"It's a shame the stadium couldn't be built on the originally-intended site in Lake Macquarie, but this still gives us a first-class regional facility which can be accessed by everyone from Morisset to Port Stephens.
"We all know that construction costs have soared by more than 20 per cent in recent years, so this additional money will make sure we get the regional facility we deserve rather than a scaled-back version of the original.
"It will not only cater for our next generation of basketball stars but also major events and sports tourism, so I'm very pleased to have got the $30 million required to build this fantastic regional facility."
Newcastle Basketball President Kristi Faber said the new stadium would be one of the largest in Australia and serve a massive catchment of Newcastle, Port Stephens and Lake Macquarie.
"This is a great result for Newcastle basketball," she said. "We would like to thank the state member for Lake Macquarie, Mr Greg Piper, for his ongoing support of this project.
"The only thing preventing further growth is our existing stadium beside Broadmeadow Train Station, which is 53 years old and just too small to cater for player demand.
"Because we currently utilise six courts, with only two of these being full size, registrations for all our competitions and programs typically fill within a week. This means we are turning children away literally every week of the year.
"This funding allows elite and amateur basketball to remain in Newcastle, which is the geographical centre of our catchment. The new site on Turton Road has great public transport links, and ample accommodation and hospitality venues to support national tournaments that will now come to Newcastle."
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the proposed development immediately across from Broadmeadow sports and entertainment precinct would deliver vital new sporting infrastructure for the community.
"For more than half a century Newcastle has been the physical and spiritual home of basketball in this region, with a proud tradition of developing players who have gone on to represent the sport at the highest level," Cr Nelmes said.
"Today Newcastle Basketball's ability to meet the demand for the sport in the region has been constrained by the ageing stadium at Broadmeadow, which is no longer fit for purpose as local basketball booms in popularity.
"It will also provide a facility that allows Newcastle to finally have a team in the Women's National Basketball League.
"Newcastle will have a venue capable of not only hosting a professional women's team, but also state and national basketball tournaments, which will increase tourism and deliver positive economic benefits for local businesses."
The proposed site is Crown Land managed by Newcastle council and is home to Wallarah and Blackley ovals which are used for soccer and cricket.
Council acting executive director creative and community services Lynn Duffy said City of Newcastle was preparing a precinct plan for the surrounding sportsgrounds including Arthur Edden Oval, Ford Oval, Kentish Oval and Harker Oval, to ensure "ongoing and equitable access to and best utilisation of sporting facilities".
"City of Newcastle will work closely with the sporting groups and other stakeholders who currently use Wallarah and Blackley ovals to see local training and club games continue with minimal disruption," Ms Duffy said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
