How an indoor aquatic centre at Hunter Park could help swimming in the region grow

By Renee Valentine
March 21 2023 - 7:00am
Coast and Valley Swimming Association president Norm Roberts says an indoor aquatic facility in Newcastle or Lake Macquarie is 'drastically' needed. Picture by Marina Neil

Coast and Valley Swimming Association (CVSA) president Norm Roberts says his sport "drastically" needs a new indoor aquatic facility in Newcastle.

