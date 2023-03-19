Only four infringement notices were issued for riding an e-scooter in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie over a 12-month period despite the proliferation of the illegal alternative transport devices across the region.
NSW Police data for the period to February 2023, obtained through Access to Information (GIPA) laws, shows Newcastle police issued two infringement notices for riding an e-scooter on a road with a speed limit greater than 50km/h. Lake Macquarie police issued an infringement for the same offence. Newcastle police issued another infringement notice for riding an e-scooter on a footpath.
NSW Police confirmed no e-scooter specific operations were run within the timeframe. Police also have discretion regarding the issue of infringement notices.
It comes as hundreds of personal e-scooters are being sold online and at major retailers each week. Despite that, they remain banned from roads in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. In Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania, scooters are allowed on roads where there is no cycle path. Riders must be over 16 and must wear a helmet.
Updated Queensland laws introduced last November mandate 12kph speed limits on footpaths and shared paths. A 25kph limit remains for all other bike paths and roads. Fines of up to $1,078 can be issued for dangerous offences involving speed, illegal road use and holding a mobile phone while riding. Bells have also been mandated for personal mobility devices with handlebars.
Among the benefits, advocates argue the portability of e-scooters promotes greater use of public transport.
"The first and last kilometre of a trip is the critical thing for a lot of people; a scooter is the perfect solution to get to the bus stop and then to your final destination," Newcastle Cycleways Movement president Sam Reich said.
Mr Reich said he believed it was only a matter of time before e-scooters were legal in NSW.
"I'm not surprised that there hasn't been a lot of enforcement by police because they haven't been goaded into enforcing the law in the same way they were when the helmet laws were introduced," he said.
"My view is that behaviour should be regulated, not the device. By all means, just with motor vehicles, fine someone if they are riding erratically or speeding."
The four tracks paths are: the Fernleigh Track, the Croudace Bay foreshore, the Warners Bay foreshore and up to Glendale, the Toronto foreshore to Fassifern train station.
Riders can travel along selected shared paths while wearing a helmet and keeping within the speed limit of 10km/h.
The trial, the first in the state, uses Beam e-scooters that are fitted with technology that allows it to only be able to operate within the trial routes.
"Council broadly supports the use of alternative modes of transport that reduce reliance on cars. These modes of transport reduce congestion on our roads and generally have less impact on our environment," a council spokesman said.
"Web will await results from the trial, as well as community feedback surrounding their use, before confirming support for the e-scooter concept."
A City of Newcastle spokeswoman said the council was yet to decide if it will join Transport for NSW's e-scooter scheme as an extension of the Lake Macquarie trial.
"No decision to participate can be made until a full safety and risk assessment for Newcastle has occurred. A decision is likely mid year," she said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
