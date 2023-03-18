Sporting Declaration: Where can the Knights play Kalyn Ponga in defence to protect him?

Despite having a physique that many said belonged to an accountant, Smith would invariably play a crucial role in not just halting the progress of a full-tilt ball-carrier with a 25-kilogram weight advantage, but preventing him from getting to his feet to play the ball until the last possible second. I remember him being referred to as an "octopus", and Paul Gallen marvelling at Smith's ability to "absorb" the momentum of an attacker.

