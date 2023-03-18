Jackson Baker to defend Surfest crown after late entry

Merewether's Jackson Baker will defend his Surfest men's crown on his home break after gaining a late entry into the event, which kicks off on Monday.
The Championship Tour surfer became the first Novocastrian to win the men's contest at Surfest last year when he posted a best two-wave score of 15.5 to defeat Nathan Hedge (11.23), fellow Merewether star Ryan Callinan (10.9) and Billy Stairmand (9.9) in the final.
The 26-year-old was not in this year's field for the 5000-point Burton Automotive Pro qualifying series contest when entries closed but the World Surf League over the weekend has allowed him to join the event.
He will surf against local wildcard Manning Gregory and two other qualifiers in the round of 64, likely midweek.
Baker sits equal 27th on the CT after three round of 32 exits this year and he will need better results at Bells Beach and Margaret River to jump into the top 22 and avoid the mid-season cut for a second year.
He finished 23rd at the end of his debut CT campaign last year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
