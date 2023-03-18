Newcastle Herald
Beresfield fires: Court refers Maroubra man charged with deliberately lighting blazes near Newcastle for mental health assessment

By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 19 2023 - 10:42am, first published 7:54am
Man appears in court charged with lighting fires

A man accused of trying to start fires at Beresfield on Saturday has been referred for a mental health assessment.

