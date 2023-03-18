Local Fijian-born musician and masseuse Milika writes lyrics about human connection with the sea, which she will perform at the exhibition's (post-Supercars) public opening celebration, to be held at The Lock-Up gallery this week. The idea to be photographed with her daughter Eleni part-submerged in the place they call the "World Pool" was Milika's. They were photographed by Emma Warren, who says many of the We Are portraits were born of a joint creative process, "saying to our subjects, 'let's find a way together'".