Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Newcastle street exhibition 'We Are' casts female lens on the stories of creative women

By Jo Cooper
March 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Binnie's self-portrait is part of the WH!P Collective's We Are exhibition installed throughout inner-city Newcastle.

Kate Binnie depicts herself with hair whipping across the self-image in an action that reveals joy while half covering her face.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.