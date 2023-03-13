Newcastle Herald
Why Hunter United Diving Academy president Eric Brooker believes an indoor facility would be a game-changer for the sport in Newcastle

By Renee Valentine
March 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Hunter United Diving Academy president Eric Brooker believes an indoor facility would be a "game-changer". Picture by Simone De Peak

Eric Brooker fears diving could be lost to Newcastle unless an indoor facility is built in the region and says the proposed Hunter Park redevelopment for Broadmeadow provided a perfect opportunity to cater for the sport's future.

