Wests Group keen to bring NBL basketball and Super Netball franchises to Newcastle

By Robert Dillon
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:44pm
Wests Group and Knights chief executive Philip Gardner.

THE Wests Group are confident they can bankroll National Basketball League and Super Netball franchises in Newcastle - providing the state government honours its promise to build an entertainment centre at District Park.

