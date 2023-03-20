Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

What Were You Wearing?: Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp commits $20,000 to sexual violence prevention if Labor wins state election

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 20 2023 - 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What Were You Wearing? volunteers Claudia Holt, Demi Parkinson, founder Sarah Williams, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and Belle Johnson. Picture by Madeline Link.

NEWCASTLE MP Tim Crakanthorp has made a $20,000 commitment to help eliminate sexual violence if Labor wins the state election this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.