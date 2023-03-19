Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights ponder shopping for props after Daniel Saifiti injury

By Robert Dillon
March 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti is set to join Jacob on the sidelines. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights are facing a front-row crisis with Daniel Saifiti set to join his twin sibling Jacob on the list of long-term unavailable players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.